BURLINGTON, N.C. — Mr. Russell Eugene Herbert, 57, of Burlington, N.C., passed away at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Formerly from Nanticoke, he was the husband of Judy Lynn Herbert and the son of Max Ronald Herbert and Elizabeth Dorothy Rimer Herbert, all of whom survive. Other survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Ann Beers, of the home; sons, Charles Michael Beers and wife Alice, of Burlington, and Andrew Steven Beers and wife Jenna, of Graham, N.C.; brother, John Herbert, of Washington; sisters, Lynette H. Alexander and husband Marcus and Debbie H. Rumpza and husband Scottie, all of Indiana; and four grandchildren, Steven Beers, Elizabeth Beers, Vivian Beers and Evelyn Beers.

A memorial service will be conducted at Mt. Adar Baptist Church, North Caroline, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, C/O Kidney Foundation of N. C., 5970 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 or the American Diabetes Association, 222 S. Church St., Suite 336M, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Rich & Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in Graham is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.