NOXEN — Russell Murphy, 57, Noxen, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 13, 1962, and was the son of the late Charles and Beverly (Newell) Murphy.

Russell attended Lake-Lehman School District and was a resident of Noxen most of his life. He was employed at Quality Industrial Coating for the past 28 years. Russell was a member of the South Mountain Land Association. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and quad riding on South Mountain with his son James. He also enjoyed vacationing at the beach every summer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Donna Harvey, Connie Hoover; brother Charles Murphy Jr.

Russell is survived by his wife, Melinda (Hahn) Murphy; son James Murphy of Noxen; sister Tammy Crispell and her husband Jeff of Noxen; brothers James Murphy and his wife, Connie, of Noxen, Brian Murphy and his wife Tina of Sweet Valley.

According to his wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

