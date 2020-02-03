MILL CITY — Russell O. Gunton, of Mill City, died on Jan. 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Mathias, and sister-in-law Alice Gunton. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Gertrude Sickler Gunton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris, and brothers Kenneth and Durwood. He was of the Methodist Faith and an avid Yankee Fan. According to Russell's written and explicit wishes, there will be no further obituary, no viewing, no funeral service and no charity to contribute to. For online condolences visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.