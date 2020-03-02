WILKES-BARRE — Ruth A. Albrecht, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing in Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Richard F. and Grace B. (Evans) Albrecht. Ruth was a 1950 graduate of GAR Memorial High School.

She was formerly employed by the RCA Corp. in Mountain Top and she was later employed at Trion Industries Inc., Wilkes-Barre, prior to her retirement.

Ruth was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre, where she served for many years as the secretary and treasurer. She was devoted to her bible study. Ruth was also active as a cookie and pasty maker at her church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Albrecht; brother-in-law, Richard Widman; and her niece, Debbie Widman.

Ruth is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Widman, of Wilkes-Barre, Lois Albrecht, of Wilkes-Barre and Carol Dobbs, of Hanover Township. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Mary E. Laufer will officiate. Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Ruth's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.