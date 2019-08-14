BUNKER HILL, W. Va. — Ruth A. Martin, 93, formerly of Bunker Hill, W. Va., went home to be with her Lord on July 12, 2019.

Ruth was the daughter of the late Earl and Hazel Martin of Marietta, Ohio. She was preceded in death by son James E. Yarosh, United States Secret Service, and grandson Sean Balester.

Ruth graduated from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Md., in 1944, where she was a cheerleader and participated in many sports. She was an aircraft spotter in Civil Defense during WWII while attending high school. She worked in a parachute silk factory before earning her degree as a registered nurse at Kings Daughters Hospital in Martinsburg, WV, in 1948.

Ruth worked at Newton D. Baker Veterans Hospital in Martinsburg, W. Va., caring for many World War II wounded veterans. She married Michael Yarosh, a physical therapist at the hospital, in 1948, and moved to Wilkes-Barre. She worked at Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston for the next 20 years. She was a private duty obstetrical nurse for Dr. William Hazlett and day and evening supervisor. She earned a B.S. in Nursing Education from College Misericordia in Dallas.

Ruth taught LPN students at the Mackin School for Practical Nurses for 9½ years. She moved to Glengary, W. Va., in 1979, and worked as an instructor and supervisor at the Ft. Howard Veterans Center in Baltimore, Md. She wrote and published guidelines for patient safety and was awarded many certificates for her work. Ruth also taught at James Rumsey Technical School of Practical Nursing. She was a member of the Henshaw chapter of the Berkeley County DAR, serving as devoted Regent. She was a licensed realtor with Coldwell Banker and Professional Realty, Inwood, W. Va.

She was a member of Inwood Baptist Church for 35 years. Ruth was a loving and fierce protector of her children and family. She was famous in the United States Secret Service for her coconut cream pie.

Ruth is survived by daughter Sylvia "Sibby" Kerby and Dr. J. Howard Kerby, of Bunker Hill, W. Va.; grandchildren Jackie Umphrey and husband Kyle and Rachel Chuckra; beloved great-grandchild, Alyssa Johns and husband Michael; sister Naomi Smith; son S. Yarosh; and grandson Robert Yarosh and family, of Shavertown. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Christian graveside service will be announced soon to celebrate Ruth's life, which benefited the lives of so very many others.