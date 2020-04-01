WILKES-BARRE — Ruth Ann Dopko, 82, of Wilkes-Barre passed into the arms of God on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; mother, Mildred Morgan; and son, Gary Rozelle.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Morgan and his wife, Maureen, of Wilkes-Barre; son, Donald Rozelle and wife, Tammy Lee, of Inkerman; daughter, Millie Kasprzyk and husband, Randy, of Wilkes-Barre; son, Edward Rozelle and wife, Lisa, of Hanover Township. She had two step-children, Michelle Zolkos and husband, Pete, of Colorado, and Michael Dopko and wife, Renee, of Mountain Top. Ruth Ann had 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth Ann was a lifetime member of the UFW Post 283, Kingston. She was an avid camper with her dog, Cody.

A memorial service is pending from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township.