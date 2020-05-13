FORTY FORT — Ruth Aqua, 95, formerly of Forty Fort, died May 13, 2020. A private graveside funeral service will be conducted in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Plains. A virtual Shiva service will be held via Zoom at noon Sunday. Please check Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information. Arrangements under the direction of the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Times Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020.