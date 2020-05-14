Ruth Aqua
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORTY FORT — Ruth Aqua, 95, formerly of Forty Fort, died Wednesday, May 13, at Brandywine Living, Linwood, N.J. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Martin and Rose Eisman Bhaerman, Ruth was a vibrant, warm, loving mother dedicated to her family and friends. She was a member and leader of the Pennsylvania Dental Association Auxiliary and the Luzerne Lions Club; a volunteer with Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania and Victims Resource Center of Wilkes-Barre; and a longtime member of Ahavas Achim, Luzerne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herman Aqua; daughter, Karen Aqua; and brothers, Robert and Leonard Bhaerman. She is survived by children, Hal (Risa) Aqua, Marlene Aqua, Ellen (Dave) Hart, and son-in-law, Ken Field; grandchildren, Zoë and Annie Aqua; Taylor and Trevor Tibbrine; Emma, Aidan and Lucy Hart. Private family graveside funeral service will be held at Anshe Emes Cemetery, Plains. Virtual Shiva via Zoom will be at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Check Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information. Condolences may be sent to Ruth's tribute wall on Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com. Donations to Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton; WB Victims Resource Center; or Friedman JCC, Kingston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Shiva
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Anshe Emes Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved