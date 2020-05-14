FORTY FORT — Ruth Aqua, 95, formerly of Forty Fort, died Wednesday, May 13, at Brandywine Living, Linwood, N.J. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Martin and Rose Eisman Bhaerman, Ruth was a vibrant, warm, loving mother dedicated to her family and friends. She was a member and leader of the Pennsylvania Dental Association Auxiliary and the Luzerne Lions Club; a volunteer with Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania and Victims Resource Center of Wilkes-Barre; and a longtime member of Ahavas Achim, Luzerne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herman Aqua; daughter, Karen Aqua; and brothers, Robert and Leonard Bhaerman. She is survived by children, Hal (Risa) Aqua, Marlene Aqua, Ellen (Dave) Hart, and son-in-law, Ken Field; grandchildren, Zoë and Annie Aqua; Taylor and Trevor Tibbrine; Emma, Aidan and Lucy Hart. Private family graveside funeral service will be held at Anshe Emes Cemetery, Plains. Virtual Shiva via Zoom will be at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Check Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information. Condolences may be sent to Ruth's tribute wall on Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com. Donations to Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton; WB Victims Resource Center; or Friedman JCC, Kingston.
Published in Times Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020.