KINGSTON — Ruth Baird Roberts, 96, of Kingston, died Monday, July 1, 2019.

Born on June 3, 1923, in Harding, she was the daughter of the late Arch and Anna Baird. She was a graduate of West Pittston High School. She attended Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J. Roberts, with whom she shared 66 beautiful years of marriage; as well as by her brothers, Robert Baird, Wallace Baird and Malcolm Baird; and her sisters, Marion Ohman, Helen Rogers, Bettie Weeks and Janet Ohman.

Surviving are her sons, David and his wife, Carol, Douglas and his wife, Sandra, Marc, and Donald and his wife Michelle; her beloved 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, 881 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. The Rev. Dennis Gray will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, and from 10:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.