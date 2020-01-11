KINGSTON — Ruth Betty Baltimore, 93, formerly of Kingston and Dallas, died Wednesday evening, Jan. 8, 2020, at Highland Park Senior Living, where she had been a resident for the past three years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Lt. Col. Samuel Bloch Jr. and Theresa Bergsmann Bloch. Ruth Betty (RB) graduated from Wyoming Seminary and Skidmore College with a bachelor's degree in psychology. RB began her career as a case worker for the Department of Public Welfare and was later employed by Wyoming Valley West School District as a Home and School Visitor for 23 years.

RB was an advocate for children's needs and volunteered in many capacities with Luzerne County Children and Youth Services. RB also served on the boards of Victims Resource Center and Youth Services Commission.

Through her involvement with National Council of Jewish Women, RB was instrumental in the establishment of Council House, a partial hospitalization program for adults.

RB was a life member of Temple B'nai B'rith, past president of both Valley Tennis & Swim Club and Newberry Estate Homeowners Association where she enjoyed golfing.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Martin J. Baltimore, died in 2012.

RB is survived by her daughter, Frances (Francie) Handman and her husband, Carl J, Kingston; son Samuel (Sandy) Baltimore and his wife, Lesley, Shavertown; five grandchildren, David Handman, Allie Handman, Eric Baltimore (Halli), Alex Baltimore (Caitlin) and Abbey Baltimore Gibson (Tim); great-grandchildren; Olivia, Emerson, Linley Baltimore and Liam Gibson.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St. Wilkes-Barre, with interment in Temple B'nai B'rith Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Shiva will be observed 7 to 9 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 98 E. Walnut St., Kingston.

Family would like to thank the staff at Highland Park Senior Living for the wonderful loving care given to RB during her residence there and Bayada Hospice for their loving care and service to her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at Temple B'nai B'rith, 408 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

