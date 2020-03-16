WYOMING — Ruth E. Chupka, 91, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Born on June 27, 1928, in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Merritt and Sadie Phillips Brittain.

Ruth was a graduate of Wyoming High School and was affectionately known as "Boots."

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lucien (Chick), Thomas, Merritt (Pal), Arthur, and sister, Annabelle.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She began her career as a telephone operator and working in a local silk mill, and went on to become an Air Force wife to her husband of 70 years, William, who preceded her in death in 2018. During her husband's time in the Air Force, she enjoyed being stationed in Bermuda, where she had her first two children, and then in many different parts of the U.S.

In retirement, she enjoyed traveling across the country, and was most fond of camping in the states of Wyoming and New Hampshire. She and William were famous for their daily walks with their beloved dogs along Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming with cars beeping horns from friends they didn't even know they had. She also looked forward to their daily Happy Hour, enjoying "7 & 7's" followed by a famously delicious home-cooked meal. She was also an avid reader, crossword puzzle solver and soap opera enthusiast. She especially enjoyed her weekly coffee klatch with her best friend Eleanor and monthly meetings at Old Country Buffet with her classmates.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Frank and his wife, Pollye of Burleson, Texas; William and his wife, Sandra of Riverton, Wyo.; daughter, Sally and Bonnie Overeem of Las Vegas, Nev.; and daughter, Andrea and her husband Joseph Devers, of Jenkins Township. She is also survived by grandchildren, Frank of Tampa, Fla.; Jeff and his wife, Kelly, of Black Forest, Colo.; Christie and her husband, Bill Vogel, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Chad, of Tampa, Fla.; Kris, of Golden, Colo.; Nathan and his wife, Vicki, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Joseph W. Devers, of Jenkins Township.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti, Tiffany Court, and Compassionate Care Hospice for their exceptional support, care, and compassion.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colleen Shea Children's Foundation, 1086 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.