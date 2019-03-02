FORTY FORT — Ruth E. Rowlands, 82, of Forty Fort, died on Friday evening, March 1, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Chester W. and Harriet Paisley. She graduated from Hazleton High School.

Ruth had resided on Durkee Street, Forty Fort, since 1969. Previously, she had resided in Stratford, Conn.

Ruth was an active member of Forty Fort United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, was a member of the U.M.W., the Knit Witts and a former MYF leader at the church. She was employed as a secretary for various banks and an insurance company and she worked at Meals on Wheels for several years.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Robert, 2010; son Robert Jr.; and sisters.

Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Schmit and her husband, Edwin, of Nanticoke, and Carol Martin and her husband, Brian, of Nanticoke; son Thomas Rowlands and his wife, Amy, of Lewisville, Texas; daughter-in-law Renee Rowlands, of Branford, Conn.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is at 6 p.m. Tuesday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine, officiating.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until service time Tuesday.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.