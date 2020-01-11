TUSCON, Ariz. — Ruth B. Gilmartin passed away peacefully at 92 on Dec. 6, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona.

Ruth was born in Wilkes-Barre. She married Eugene A. Gilmartin in 1950 and settled in Trucksville. Ruth was a dental hygienist at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and later an LPN.

She moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1985.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Louisa A. Zimmerman; her sister, Marion A. Zimmerman; her husband, Eugene Sr.; and her son, Eugene Gilmartin Jr.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Esther C. Hartzell; two daughters, Jane A. Shovlin and Mary Katheryn D'Andrea; four grandchildren, Chessil J. Johnson, Benjamin R. Shovlin, Heather M. Corsetto and Joseph W. D'Andrea Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania after the holidays and she will be interred next to her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the International Essential Tremor Foundation: www.essentialtremor.org/donate.