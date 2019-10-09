WILKES-BARRE — Ruth (Broomfield) Hoover, 90, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Wilkes-Barre. She was born on July 8, 1929, in Dallas, the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Pugh Broomfield.

She worked for many years at Nesbitt Hospital in dietary.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Broomfield, of New York.

Ruth is survived by her brother, Robert Broomfield and wife Lillian, of Ithaca, N.Y.; children Margaret Kile, of Kingston, John Hoover and wife Beverly, of Kingston, Darlene Hoover, of Wilkes-Barre, Dean Hoover, of California, and Linda Garibay and husband Steve, of Arizona; as well as 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and four fur babies.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. James Quinn officiating. The interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's names to the ; SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or .

