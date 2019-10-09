Ruth (Broomfield) Hoover (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Broomfield) Hoover.
Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILKES-BARRE — Ruth (Broomfield) Hoover, 90, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Wilkes-Barre. She was born on July 8, 1929, in Dallas, the daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Pugh Broomfield.

She worked for many years at Nesbitt Hospital in dietary.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Broomfield, of New York.

Ruth is survived by her brother, Robert Broomfield and wife Lillian, of Ithaca, N.Y.; children Margaret Kile, of Kingston, John Hoover and wife Beverly, of Kingston, Darlene Hoover, of Wilkes-Barre, Dean Hoover, of California, and Linda Garibay and husband Steve, of Arizona; as well as 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and four fur babies.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. James Quinn officiating. The interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's names to the ; SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or .

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.