ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ruth M. (Siekmann) Kanyuck, 94, formerly of Sheatown (Newport Township), died March 24, 2020.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., on July 24, 1925, Ruth was the daughter of the late William and Prudence (Biddulph) Siekmann. Upon graduation from Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City, Ruth found employment as an administrative assistant at Milliken Inc., in New York City. Ruth was very proud of her working life in New York City, and spoke of this time in her life often.

After marrying Calvin Kanyuck in 1961, Ruth moved to Sheatown, where she and Calvin raised their family. Ruth was an avid gardener and a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nanticoke. Ruth moved to Rochester, N.Y., in 2014, where she enjoyed many barbecues and dinners with family, new friends, and the golden retrievers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Calvin, her parents, and her brother William.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Josh) Ginsberg of Quakertown, son, Dwight (Barbara Zappia) Kanyuck, of Rochester, N.Y., and special friend, LeAnn McCrary.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community of the Savior, 4 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y., 14620, or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, 18634.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

For information, or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.