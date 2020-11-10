WILKES-BARRE — Ruth Mae (Fetterman) Steffey, 99, of Wilkes-Barre and formerly of El Cajon, Calif., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 24, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Taylor) Fetterman.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Grevera, Thomas Stemrich and Dale Steffey; sister, Jane Raub; brothers, Donald and Charles Fetterman; nephews, Barry Raub and Danny Fetterman; great-niece, Jennifer Price Coulter; and great-nephews, Chris Raub and Dallas Fetterman.

Surviving is her loving son, Terry Stemrich and his wife, Flo; grandchildren, David Stemrich, Donna Parsons and her husband, Jim, Debra Carpenetti and her husband, Rob; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Ava and Addison Carpenetti; brother, Jerry Fetterman; several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private and inurnment will be in Glen Abbey Memorial Park, Bonita, Calif.

Arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.