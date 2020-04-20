WHITE HAVEN — Ruth Shirley Quinn (Monk), 95, of White Haven, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at The Meadows, Dallas. Born Dec. 13, 1924, in Dallas, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Irene Johnson Monk. Ruth was a graduate of Dallas Borough High School. She was also a graduate of College Misericordia.

In 1950, she married Martin (Marty) Quinn, who celebrated his 100th birthday in February. They lived in White Haven for more than 60 years. Ruth taught secondary English and grammar at Crestwood for more than 30 years.

A devout Christian, Ruth was a longtime member of St Paul's Lutheran Church, White Haven. She served on various committees and fundraisers for years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and quilting.

Ruth will always be remembered as an extremely kind, gentle woman who loved spending time with her various nieces and nephews, especially when they would spend weeks during the summers with her and Marty.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William and Robert Monk; sisters, Charlotte (Tooties) Denmon and Doris Mallin. Ruth is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also surviving are her sister, Jean Wilson and husband Tex, Dallas.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 414 Berwick St., White Haven, PA 18661.