PLAINS TWP. — The Memorial Walk and Burial Service of Ryan Coffay will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020. This year's Somebody's Someone Community Day Race to Recovery will honor Ryan's memory and will be held in Kirby Park beginning at 8 a.m. Registration for the event and event summary can be found on www.racemenu.com.

Following the memorial walk Saturday at 1 p.m., Ryan will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, Pastor of St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception, officiant of service. Friends and family are asked to gather in the cemetery at the Mary Mother of God Mausoleum for Ryan's Service.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
