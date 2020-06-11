Sally Gilroy McHale
DALLAS — Sally Gilroy McHale, 76, of Dallas, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Topeka, Kan., she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. Gilroy Sr. and Marie T. (McCarthy) Gilroy. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and spent most of her career in nursing and home health. She was also employed by Commonwealth Telephone/Frontier.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by first husband, Gerald E. Wilson; and second husband, William B. Boyle Sr.

Surviving are her children, Deborah Boyle Hoffman and husband, Robert, of Ijamsville, Md; son, William B. Boyle Jr., and wife, Lenore, of Scranton; daughter, Chelsea McHale, of Dallas, and companion, Cory McCaffery; grandchildren, Kelly Krieger, Hunter Hoffman, Casey Krieger and Gretchen Hoffman; sister, Nancy Answini and husband, Leroy, of Plains; brother, Joseph P. Gilroy Jr., and wife, Meagan of Kingston; and many nieces and nephews.

Sally had a love of the beach, cooking and gathering with family and friends, planting flowers, Rod Stewart, and Notre Dame and N.Y. Giants football. She never met a dog she didn't like. In that spirit, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 18702.

The family would like to thank LifeGeisinger of Wilkes-Barre for their support in helping Sally maintain a quality of life we hadn't thought possible over the past few months.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
