HANOVER TWP. — Samuel Baroody of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Sam was born on Feb. 7, 1931, to the late Isaac and Sadie Baroody, of Wilkes-Barre. He was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School in 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. army as a sergeant rank in the Korean War, where he received multiple medals of honor.

He went on to further his education at Indiana Tech University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in engineering. He then completed a master's degree in mechanical engineering at Pennsylvania State University.

He continued his engineering career at Tobyhanna Army Depot where he traveled internationally, leading several projects. He was proud to work for the armed forces for almost 40 years.

Sam was a very kind, gentle, and humble man who took pride in providing for his family. He instilled the importance of hard work and the value of the Orthodox Christian faith in each one of his children's hearts. He was a proud member of St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.

He is preceded in death by his parents Isaac and Sadie Baroody and sister Hazel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Setta Aroyan Baroody, his children Dr. Samuel C. Baroody and wife, Rebecca Baroody, granddaughter Anna Baroody and grandson Sammy Baroody, daughters Dr. Susan Baroody and Dr. Samantha Baroody, son Steven Baroody and wife Courtney Baroody, with youngest granddaughter Mary Baroody.

Given the unforeseen recent circumstances, a private ceremony was held with his immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date (TBA) to celebrate his memory. May his memory be eternal.

Arrangments by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.