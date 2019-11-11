WEST WYOMING — Samuel D. Michak, of West Wyoming, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Cecilia and Samuel D. Michak Sr. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War; participated in the Marine Corps marching and concert band and was the recipient of the Navy Occupational Medal and National Service Defense Medal. He was employed, prior to retirement, by General Cigar Company, where he was an equipment coordinator. He was past commander of the VFW in Kingston, a member of NRA and a member of PA Association of Notaries.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann E. Kenney McLarney Michak and his sister, Dolores Welz.

Samuel is survived by his children: Patricia McLarney Harvilla and her husband, Alan, of Swoyersville; Linda Michak Ahrensfield and her husband, Joseph, of Kulpmont; Joseph (Jay) McLarney, of West Wyoming; Donna McLarney Pierantoni and her husband "Honorable Fred," of Dupont and Maureen McLarney Bilbow and her husband, Bob, of West Wyoming; grandchildren: Kelli, Casey, Kaitlyn, Fred, Matthew, Morgan and MacKenzie and great-grandchild, Landon; brother, Robert Michak, of Bethlehem and sister-in-law, Marilyn Goeckel, of Eynon.

Funeral service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Monica's Church, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning until time of service at the funeral home.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.