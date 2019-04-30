HUGHESTOWN — Samuel Giamber, 73, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by his daughters.

Born in Kingston, Sam was the son of the late Austin and Mary Sgarlet Giamber. He was a graduate of Kingston High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving with the Seabees Battalion. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot for 27 years, repairing equipment vital to the military. He was an avid member of the Harveys Lake Rod and Gun Club and a member of Teamsters of Wilkes-Barre.

Sam spent his leisure time hunting, fishing and camping with his children and grandchildren. He shot trap nearly every Thursday for many years up at the Gun Club. He also loved spending time with his beloved dog and sidekick, Molly.

Surviving is his sister, Josephine Shelley; his children, Mary Sott and her husband, Justin, of Jenkins Township, Austina Giamber, of Hanover Township, Joseph Sukaloski, of Tampa, Fla., and Carol Marie Gilroy, of Mt. Dora, Fla.; grandchildren, Casandra, Donovan and Joshua Sott, and Eric, Ilisha, Autumn and Matt; several great-grandchildren; his favorite nephew, William Shelley II (Binky) and great-nephew, William Shelly III; great-niece Jesse; and last but not least, his number one little girl and fur baby, Molly Giamber.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.