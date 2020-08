PITTSTON — Samuel M. DePrimo, 85, of Pittston, died Aug. 11, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis (Cebula) DePrimo, of Pittston. Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Township. There will be a limit of 25 people; including family, in the funeral home at one time. Masks are required. Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.