JENKINS TWP. — Sandra A. Casterline, 55, of Jenkins Township, died July 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. from the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 451 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the current state mandate, we will follow the social distancing and face coverings CDC guidelines at the funeral home.