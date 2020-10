Or Copy this URL to Share

DALLAS — Sandra A. Shaw, 53, of Dallas, died Oct. 8, 2020. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown, for a walk-through visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.



