COLUMBIA, Md. — Sandra "Sandy" Gardner, 80, of Columbia, Md., formerly of Hughestown, passed from this life on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Howard County General Hospital.

Born Nov. 26, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George T. Nuss and Ruth Rita (Sauer) Nuss.

She was the loving wife of the late Joseph James Gardner, her husband for over 43 years.

Sandy was an office manager for Weis Markets in Duryea. When not working, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, genealogy and spending time in her garden. She also loved sports, especially the Maryland Women's Basketball Team. She was one of the founding members of the Hughestown Girls Softball League, coaching for over 12 years. Most importantly, Sandy loved spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Ruth (Sean) McHale and Molly G. Shaw; grandchildren, Catherine, Allison and Laura McHale; brothers, Tim and Thomas Nuss.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, George (Jerry), Edward and Donald Nuss; son-in-law, Jon Joseph Shaw.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Md. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at St. Michael's Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael's Road in Mount Airy, Md. The Rev. Mike Ruane will officiate. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, Md.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.