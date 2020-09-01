1/1
Sandra K. (Sandy) Anderson
WILKES-BARRE — Sandra K. Anderson (Sandy), of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at her home on Aug. 20, 2020.

Sandy was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area School District. She was employed by Little Flower Manor for 21 years doing private duty. She was also employed at Luzure County Cleaning business before retiring. Sandy enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking.

She would often entertain and share her goods with friends and neighbors. She had a good sense of humor and was always ready with a witty quip or satirical story.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Jean Anderson, of Tunkhannock, and a daughter, Kerstin.

Sandy is survived by a sister, Jean and husband, Eugene, of Tunkhannock. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Darrin, Lisa, Dallas, Jason, Amy and Macie Woodruff, also good friends, Paula Wikoski and Richard Lines.

There will be no services according to Sandy's wishes.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Memorial donations may be made in Sandy's name to Bayada Hospice, 529 Seven Bridge Road, #214, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
