Sandra Lee (Miller) Katyl
SHAVERTOWN — Sandra Lee (Miller) Katyl, 79, of Shavertown, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains, from complications of COVID-19.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 24, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Donald G. Miller and Beulah (Marshall) Miller. She graduated from GAR High School and was a member of the Class of 1959.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Donald and Kenneth Miller.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 57 years, Robert H. Katyl; son and wife, Donald and Tuonglan (Nguyen) Katyl, of Tiverton, R.I., and daughter, Nancy Katyl, of Shavertown.

Because of the present state of the pandemic, there will be no memorial service or burial immediately. This is in keeping with Sandra's wishes. Funeral services will be announced at a later date from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services.

Condolences may be left for the family at kniffenfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
