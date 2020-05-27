Sandra Snopkowski
1946 - 2020
PITTSTON TWP. — With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Sandra Snopkowski, 73, of Pittston Township, on May 21, 2020. She passed into the hands of our merciful God while in the care of the Kingston Health Care Center, where she was a resident for several years for chronic health issues. Born on Oct. 26, 1946, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Veronica (Sekerchak) Snopkowski, of Dupont. Sandy was a graduate of Northeast Area High School, the precursor of Pittston Area High School. Following graduation, Sandra relocated to New Jersey and worked for several advertising agencies on Madison Avenue in New York City. She later returned to Northeastern Pennsylvania, where she worked in secretarial positions at Blue Cross & Blue Shield, and later at Wesley Village, Pittston. Prior to a long period of illness, family and friends will remember Sandy as vivacious and fun loving, with a wide circle of friends. She is survived by a brother, Richard Snopkowski (Jean), of Randolph, N.J. While Sandy had no children, she took pride in her nieces and nephew, Michelle Carter, of Belews Lake, N.C., Susan Jones, of Advance, N.C., and Michael Snopkowski, of Philomath, Ore., and step-nephews, Aaron Swaim, of Hackettstown, N.J., and Landon Swaim, of Roxbury, N.J. Funeral arrangements, which are private due to the current health crisis, are being conducted by Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. In lieu of floral tributes, contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, or the American Cancer Society. For further information, or to express your condolences to Sandra's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
May 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May she rest in peace.
Elaine Samsell
Coworker
