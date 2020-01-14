EXETER — Sandra L. Stoss, 64, of Exeter passed away Thursday evening, Jan 9, 2020, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Exeter she was the daughter of the late Clarence Jr. and Jessie (Dovin) Bell. She was educated in the Wyoming Area School District. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Warp Processing of Exeter.

Preceding her in death was her sister Linda Dymond.

Surviving are her husband, James, of 45 years; children Melissa Cable and her husband Philip, West Pittston, James Stoss Jr., Exeter, Scott Stoss and his wife, Jill, Wyoming, Jessie Stoss, West Pittston, Sarah Stoss, Exeter; 11 grandchildren; sister Alice Kintz and her husband, Kevin, Plains Township; Joseph Bell, Exeter; Clarence Bell III, Exeter; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sandra's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Slocum Chapel, 1024 Exeter Ave., Exeter, with Pastor Guy Giordano officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the church.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.