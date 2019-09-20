PITTSTON — Santa Limongelli Stella, 96, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 15, 1923, Santa was the daughter of the late Luigi and Concetta (Sciandra) Zanta.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Limongelli; second husband, Joseph Stella; daughter Jean Marie Nardone; son-in-law Edward Appel; great-granddaughter Ave Dunleavy; sisters Josephine Insalaco and Pauline Mendola; and brothers Angelo and Joseph Zanta.

Surviving are sons Danny Limongelli and his wife, Louise, of Bear Creek, and Joseph Limongelli and his wife, Debbie, of Duryea; daughter Sandra Appel, of Pittston; son-in-law Joseph Nardone, of Mountain Top; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Santa was a graduate of Pittston High School and in her earlier years, worked in the local garment industry. However, she was truly known as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose passion was cooking and caring for her loved ones. Santa was proud of her Italian heritage and even more proud of her family who gathered at her home every Sunday for dinner. She was the center of our world, and we will forever miss her kind spirit, her words of wisdom, and most especially, her keen sense of humor.

We would like to express our greatest appreciation for the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the exceptional care given to Santa during her time of need.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the funeral home.

