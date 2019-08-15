SWOYERSVILLE — Sarah Annette Wermuth-Dekker, 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by family.

Known as Sallie to some, she was born in Nanticoke to the late Lawrence Wermuth and Jeanette Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Skonieczski Jr.

Sarah grew up in Mountain Top and attended Wilkes College before moving to Washington, D.C., and then working overseas for the U.S. government. She met and married Frederik Dekker in Australia, where they lived until moving to West Africa, Thailand and Egypt.

Sarah returned to the United States in 1981 and moved to Hawaii until returning to Pennsylvania in 1986. She lived happily in Swoyersville for 30 years and worked at Century 21, Mercy Hospital and Joan Evans Real Estate.

Surviving Sarah are her three sons, Kurt Dekker, of Costa Mesa, Calif., Frits Dekker, of Truckee, Calif., and Dirk Dekker, of Swoyersville; grandson Jasper Dekker; niece and nephew; cousins; and cats, Leroy and Harry.

In her retired years, she enjoyed strolling around the neighborhood, as well as taking quiet time at home to read her books and newspapers.

Sarah's greatest loves included her sons and grandson, all animals, as well as music and artwork. Given any opportunity to she would playfully burst into song.

Rest in peace Mom. You are dearly missed.