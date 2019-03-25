TRUCKSVILLE — Sarah Loretta Bordley, 76, of Trucksville, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Felton, Del., a daughter of the late Charles and Loretta Brown Quail. Sarah was employed for many years as a seamstress in the local garment industry, having worked at Kingston Fashions and Leslie Fay. She was also employed at J.C. Penny and the Office of Urban Development.

Sarah was preceded in death by a son, Levar Lee Bordley, and by her brother, Charles Quail Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman Bordley Sr., and by her children, Sharon E. Bordley, of Plains Township, Norma Celeste Bordley-Lane and her husband, Duane, of Reidsville, N.C., and Norman Bordley Jr., of Dupont. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cory Gallant, Krystle R. Bordley, Norman Bordley III, Shamalai Thomas, Niya C. Bordley, Tavares Jones, Janiika Adams; great-grandchild, Laia Williams; nieces and nephews.

Home-Going Services will be held on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. James H. Breese, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Pittston, will officiate.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Sarah's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.