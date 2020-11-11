1/1
Scott Elliott Leeds
LAUREL RUN — Scott Elliott Leeds, of Laurel Run and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at home.

Born in Baltimore, Md., Dec. 29, 1955. Son of Rawleen Lowe Leeds and the late Elmer G. Leeds. Graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1973 and Wilkes College, 1977.

Scott was formerly employed as Administrative Assistant, New York University, Administrative Assistant, National Park Service Delaware Water Gap for over 20 years.

Member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Active in their Children's Choir, Chancel Choir, for over 15 years, St. Davids Society New York Chapter.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by many cousins in the Wilkes-Barre area and out of state.

Graveside service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery Hanover Township.

Arrangements by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
