Scott Gerald Granoski, 47, passed away at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Born on Nov. 11, 1971, Scott was the son of the late Gerald Granoski and Cheryl Foss Kobal.

Scott graduated from Greater Nanticoke Area High School in 1989. He worked at Sears Logistics in Hanover Township and, most recently, Boston Whaler in Edgewater, Fla.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Granoski, and mother, Cheryl Foss Kobal; brother, Brian Granoski; and sister, Tracy Granoski Bobbin. Scott is survived by his wife, Rebecca Granoski; step-son, Raymond Baller Jr.; brother, Mark Granoski; nephews, Joseph Bobbin and girlfriend, Erin Petrosky, and Joshua Bobbin; nieces, Kailynn and Taylor Granoski; aunt, Debra Foss; uncles, Clifford and Kollin Foss; cousins, Nick, Nathan, Jared, Stacey, Angel, Mary and Sandy; and closest family friends, John and Leslie Weron, Jimmy Popeck and Paulie Jacobs.

Scott was a loving husband and best friend to his wife. He loved his family and friends dearly. Scott spent his free time doing home improvements in his house and was always working on a project. He loved his yellow truck and no one could miss it driving around town.

Scott will be missed dearly by many. He is now at peace with his parents and siblings.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.