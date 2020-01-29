HARVEYS LAKE — Scott W. Sorchik, 64, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Sussex, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Marilyn Sorchik.

Scott graduated from the University of Nebraska where he excelled in track and field. He proceeded to make the Olympic Trials for the javelin in 1980.

He worked at Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center as a carpentry teacher and was a master craftsman in his field. After retiring, Scott could often be found practicing his craft at Mooretown Mill.

Scott enjoyed hunting, gardening and woodworking. Scott earned his private pilot's license and was very involved in Scouting.

Surviving are his wife, the former Betty Ann Davis; son Joshua Sorchik and wife Renee; daughter Annie Barsh and husband Jacob; two grandchildren, Issa and Everett Sorchik; three brothers, Eric, Lance and Brent Sorchik; and sister Gail Couture.

A celebration of Scott's life will be announced for a future date.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.