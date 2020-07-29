1/1
Shane Leo Ellis
{ "" }
PLAINS TWP. — Shane Leo Ellis, 29, from Plains, passed away on July 26, 2020, at home.

Shane was the son of Andrew (Heidi) Ellis, Christine (Mike) Mitsock, grandson to Leo and Frances Ellis, Carol and Joe Kotsur. He was a brother to A. Joshua, Candace, Zinah and Justin. Proud uncle to Brentin, Arianna, Anthony, Leo, Jax, Marley and Carolynn.

He was proud to be an electrician/jack of all trades. If he wasn't working, he was fishing.

He left a mark and memory on everyone he met. He left his footprint on this earth never to be forgotten. He is truly loved and will forever be missed.

At this time, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced.

Services are placed in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
