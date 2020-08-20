1/1
Shane Steven VanOrder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Shane Steven VanOrder, 34, of Pittston, died unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1986, in Tunkhannock, and was the beloved son of Treyci (VanOrder) Callahan and her husband, Sean, of Lake Winola, and Richard McNeil and his wife, Nancy, of Exeter.

Shane proudly served in the Marine Corps and was the recipient of many awards, including the purple heart award. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his children, Connor, Marley, Noah, Jack and S.J. (Shane). Also surviving is his brother and best friend, Corey VanOrder, sister, Grace McNeil, grandfather, Steven Orr, of Exeter and Gabrielle Paris, of Carlisle, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home, Inc., Wyoming. A celebration of life gathering will follow in Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shane VanOrder, Sr. Children's Education Fund.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved