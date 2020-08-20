PITTSTON — Shane Steven VanOrder, 34, of Pittston, died unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1986, in Tunkhannock, and was the beloved son of Treyci (VanOrder) Callahan and her husband, Sean, of Lake Winola, and Richard McNeil and his wife, Nancy, of Exeter.

Shane proudly served in the Marine Corps and was the recipient of many awards, including the purple heart award. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his children, Connor, Marley, Noah, Jack and S.J. (Shane). Also surviving is his brother and best friend, Corey VanOrder, sister, Grace McNeil, grandfather, Steven Orr, of Exeter and Gabrielle Paris, of Carlisle, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home, Inc., Wyoming. A celebration of life gathering will follow in Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shane VanOrder, Sr. Children's Education Fund.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.