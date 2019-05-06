KINGSTON — Sharon Cohen, of Kingston, died Monday morning, May 6, 2019, with family by her side, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marion Smuylan and was a graduate of Hazleton High School and Luzerne County Community College. Sharon and her late husband Norman owned and operated "Images A Hair Salon" for many years. She worked for Temple Israel and later Luzerne County Community College until her retirement. She was a volunteer for the Northeast Sight Services, an advocate for victims of domestic violence and was a member of Temple Israel and other civic and religious organizations. Sharon enjoyed watching Golden Girls and spending time laughing with family and friends.

Her loving nature was evident to all. She always had a sparkle in her eye and a kind word to say to anyone that crossed her path. Her warm unique outgoing personality left an everlasting impression. Her sense of humor was one of a kind. She had the most beautiful soul that shined though even 'til the very end. She was so selfless in her approach to life and was always looking out for other people. Not enough could be said about how proud she was of her children; they were the sunshine of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Cohen, in 1984.

She is survived by her son, Jason Cohen, of Kingston; daughter, Amy Cohen, of Pittsburgh; sisters Connie Roth and her husband, Eugene, of Wilkes-Barre; Donna Schecter and her husband, William, of Stroudsburg, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan, Rabbi Dovid Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating.

Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, 212 Dennison St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.

Shiva will be observed at 46 S. Dawes Ave, Kingston, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish National Fund 6425 Living Place, 2nd floor, Pittsburgh 15235 or the .

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.