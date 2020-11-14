1/
Sharon (Freed) Falkowitz
TAMPA, Fla. — Sharon (Freed) Falkowitz, age 82, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. She was formerly a resident of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Kingston.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Falkowitz; sons, Steven Falkowitz and Kenneth Falkowitz; daughter, Lisa Goodman; grandchildren, Benjamin, Sarah, Paige, Lindsay, Drew and Elana; brother, Joel Freed; and sister, Helene Brill.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437, with Rabbi Anthony Fratello officiating.

Contributions may be made in memory of Sharon Falkowitz to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
11115 S Jog Rd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 732-3000
