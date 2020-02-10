HANOVER TWP. — Sharon M. Walton, 74, formerly of Hanover Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Mary (Christopher) Ostrum. She was a graduate of Meyers High School. Prior to her retirement, Sharon was employed for many years as a bank teller at PNC Bank.

Sharon was an accomplished tennis player, competing in the USTA.

Surviving are her sons, Darren P. Emma and his wife, Lynn, of Nanticoke and Jason S. Emma, of Dallas; grandsons, Alex and Ashton Emma; brother, John J. Ostrum Jr. and his wife, Mickie, of Wilkes-Barre; sister, Jill Williams and her husband, Gordon, of Wilkes-Barre Township; aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Sharon's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.