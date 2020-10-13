PITTSTON — Shawn C. Soska, 36, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home.

Born in Kingston, he was a son of John F. Soska III, of Pittston, and Lori E. Daniel Scholeck, of Pittston. Shawn attended Pittston Area High School.

He was a beloved son, father, brother, nephew and friend. He so loved his children and they felt just the same about their Daddy. He was known for his contagious smile, sense of humor, love of the outdoors, his quads, skateboarding, music and fishing, especially with his kids. He cherished his family and was always the jokester, keeping them on their toes. May God grant you peace and may you always keep a watch over your entire family.

In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by his daughter, Kylie Soska, step-daughter, Destiny, step-son, Jaylen and companion, Dre Reynolds, all of Avoca; sister, Amy Soska, of West Wyoming; brother, Todd Soska, of Pittston; aunts and uncles, including David and Sandy Soska, of Maui, Hawaii, and cousins.

Shawn was preceded in death by his brother, John "Ziggy" D. Soska; paternal grandparents, John F. Jr. and Bridget (Jean) Soska and maternal grandparents, Albert and Joan Daniel.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please be aware that CDC guidelines will be in place with masks required and social distancing.

