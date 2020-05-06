Shawn F. Mullery
PITTSTON — Shawn F. Mullery Sr., 57, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a courageous battle against cancer. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Frances A. (Rakaczewski) Mullery, of Hanover, and the late Matthew W. Mullery Sr. Shawn was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and was employed as a welder at E.J. Maintenance of Wilkes-Barre. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the North End Slovak Citizens Club, North Wilkes-Barre. Shawn was an avid hunter, fisherman, bowler and golfer. Surviving in addition to his mother, Frances, are his wife of 12 years, the former Justine Sudul, sons, Shawn Mullery Jr. and his fiancée, Diane Duca, of Kingston, and Brian Sudul and his fiancée, Brandice Bodge, of Greentown, granddaughter, Bryna Sudul, great-granddaughter, Emma Kennedy, brother, Matthew Mullery Jr., of Hanover, sisters, Ann Stewart and her husband, Richard, of Nanticoke, and Margaret Munley and her husband, Paul, of Lake Ariel, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Shawn's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705. Memorial donations may be made to Medical Oncology Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704. For additional information, or to leave Shawn's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.

