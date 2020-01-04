TUNKHANNOCK — Shawn Nathan Hines, 44, of Tunkhannock died on Jan. 2, 2020, in Tyler Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Denise Godshall Hines.

Shawn was born in Endicott, New York, on Jan. 5, 1975, son of Patricia Hines Purdy and stepfather John Purdy and the late Hyman Horowitch.

He was a graduate of the Newark Valley High School, he then went onto vo-tech school earning his certification in automotive and heavy trucks, along with being certified as a head technician on all major diesel engines.

Shawn worked as a Diesel Mechanic for Sherwood Freightliner Sterling Western Star.

He was a loving husband and wonderful father. He had a rugged exterior but had a heart of gold. He enjoyed motorcycle rides with his wife, spending time with his family, snuggling with his bulldogs, shooting guns, watching lots of news and politics, being there helping anyone who needed it and loving God and his country. He will always be forever missed, loved, and remembered by his family with their time they had with him.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harris Godshall; and his brother Braden.

He is survived by his children, Nathan and Jessie Hines, Charles, Ryan, Leeann, Michael Jefferies, Amber, Adam Szymanski and Ashley Vinson; grandchildren Daymond, Rylond, Arley Szymanski, Camden Brantley Vinson, Kara Purdy, Tara Horowitch and brother Scott Horowitch; and his fur babies Riggs and Sadie Hines.

A memorial service will be held in Shawn's honor at 8 p.m. Monday Jan. 6, 2020, from the Mehoopany Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Kilewer officiating.

A gathering of friends will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

