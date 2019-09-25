SWOYERSVILLE — Shawn Patrick Sartin, 44, a lifelong resident of Swoyersville, passed peacefully on Sunday Sept. 22, 2019, after a year-long battle with liver disease.

He is preceded in death by his beloved best friend, his dog Chico; his mother, Gertrude Sartin; mother-in-law Norma Armstrong; and father-in-law Patrick Toole.

He leaves behind his father Herbert Sartin; his wife, Kelly Toole-Sartin; and his three children, Talia Toole, Nikolas Toole and Haylee Sartin.

Shawn loved his family and his father the most. He was into any vehicle, computers, any electronics and fireworks.

He is going to be missed especially for the friendly, kind, firm, strong-willed person he was. Those who knew Shawn knew that he had a heart of gold.

Per Shawn's wishes, there will be no services.

Condolences can be mailed to the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown, PA 18708.

The family would like to thank the whole Geisinger staff for all of their help, as well as The Snowdon Family funeral services.