SUGARLOAF — Sheila M. (Murphy) Munley, age 82, of Sugarloaf, died Nov. 10, 2020. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Thomas V. Munley Jr. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, with a Blessing Service at 7 p.m. at the George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday.