JENKINS TWP. — Sheila V. Kelly, of Jenkins Township, formerly of Pittston, died July 16, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.