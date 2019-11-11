RICHMOND, Va. — Sheldon "Bucky" Evans MacAvoy passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Mr. MacAvoy was a native of Shavertown and was born on Feb. 24, 1932 to the late Stanley Robert MacAvoy and Elizabeth Wood Evans MacAvoy. He was a proud member of the 1949 class of Kingston Township High School.

He served in the United States Army until his Honorable Discharge on March 3, 1955. He returned to the Back Mountain where he began work for his uncle at Evans Rexall Drug Store. He worked many years as a salesman for MAC tools and then worked 10 years as a Corrections Officer at the State Correctional Institute at Dallas.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for almost 60 years. He was also a member of the George M. Dallas Masonic Lodge and was a Past Master. Bucky enjoyed traveling with his wife, skiing, golfing, swimming and fishing. Cherished memories were of hunting with his Uncle Shel and, in later years, hunting with his sons and grandsons.

Bucky was predeceased by the love of his life, Ethel Mae Smith, with whom he shared almost 66 years of married life. He is survived by his four children, daughter Judy Powell (Wayne); son Dan (Janice), son Tom (Wanda) and daughter Sue Sweet (Chris). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Michael Powell, Becky Cox (John), Sarah Arnold (Joel), Josh MacAvoy (Christie), Christa Threlfall (Jonathan), Tom MacAvoy (Cheyanne), Jennifer Marks (Seth), Nathan MacAvoy (Martha), Amanda Stevens, Erick Sweet and Laura Sweet as well as the blessing of 27 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Lois Helfrich (Paul) and his dearest friends, Bill and Jean Long of Trucksville.

Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dallas with the Funeral Service at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Mount Greenwood Cemetery in Trucksville.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road – P.O. Box 802, Dallas, PA 18612 or the local , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.