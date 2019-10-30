TUNKHANNOCK — Sherry A. Kenia, 54, of Tunkhannock, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Jefferson Medical Center, Philadelphia. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, William Kenia.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 30, 1965, she was the daughter of Nancy Wallace Doroskiewicz, of Edwardsville, and the late Stephen Doroskiewicz.

She was a 1983 graduate West Side Technical School and was employed as a receptionist for Fresenius Medical Care Kidney Dialysis, Pittston.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mason, of Dickson City; brothers Stephen Doroskiewcz, of Pringle, and David Doroskiewcz, of Edwardsville; sister Jessica Doroskiewcz, of Edwardsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sherry's funeral service which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Deacon Raymond Pieretti presiding. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

