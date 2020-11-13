Shirlee Sanders Ide, 96, formerly of Mountain Top, passed away at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Shirlee was a daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Hunt Sanders. Her husband, Lawrence Ide, Sr., and brother, Stephen Sanders, Jr., preceded her in death.

Shirlee will be greatly missed by her son, Lawrence Ide, Jr. and his wife, Candice Ide, of Hunlock Creek.

Shirlee's family will celebrate her life privately.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

