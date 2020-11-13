1/
Shirlee Sanders Ide
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirlee Sanders Ide, 96, formerly of Mountain Top, passed away at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Shirlee was a daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Hunt Sanders. Her husband, Lawrence Ide, Sr., and brother, Stephen Sanders, Jr., preceded her in death.

Shirlee will be greatly missed by her son, Lawrence Ide, Jr. and his wife, Candice Ide, of Hunlock Creek.

Shirlee's family will celebrate her life privately.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Share memories and condolences with Shirlee's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved